Iran steel output hits over 12 million tons in 7 months: ISPA

The association added that more than 6 and 5 million tons of long- and flat steel sections were produced in the country from March 21 to October 22, 2024, respectively.

In addition, 877 million tons of iron beam was produced in the country between March 21 to October 22, 2024, showing a 3.1 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The association pointed out that 17.340 million tons of semi-finished steel was produced in the country in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, including more than 10 and 6 million tons of billet and slab, respectively.

