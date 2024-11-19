  1. Economy
Iran steel output hits over 12 million tons in 7 months: ISPA

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) –The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) announced that the country’s total production volume of steel products reached 12.847 million tons in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21).

The association added that more than 6 and 5 million tons of long- and flat steel sections were produced in the country from March 21 to October 22, 2024, respectively.

In addition, 877 million tons of iron beam was produced in the country between March 21 to October 22, 2024, showing a 3.1 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The association pointed out that 17.340 million tons of semi-finished steel was produced in the country in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, including more than 10 and 6 million tons of billet and slab, respectively.

