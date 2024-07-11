  1. Economy
Jul 11, 2024, 4:11 PM

Iran’s crude oil price rises in H1 2024: OPEC

Iran’s crude oil price rises in H1 2024: OPEC

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The latest report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) indicated that the average Iran's crude oil price increased $4.76 per barrel in the first half of the 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s crude oil price rose by $4.76 per barrel from January to June 2024 compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report added.

According to OPEC, Iran’s crude oil was sold at $83.65 per barrel.

The average price of Iranian crude in the first six months of 2024 exceeded $4.76 per barrel compared to the same period last year.

As Iran’s crude oil price increased in this period, the crude oil price in Saudi Arabia decreased 29 cent and reached $85.31 per barrel.

The OPEC’s average crude oil price in June 2024 decreased 37 cent and reached $83.32 per barrel, the report added.

MA/6163893

News ID 217701
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News