Aug 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

IRICA:

Iran exports $2.6 bln of steel products in 5-month period

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Over $2.566 worth billion of steel products were exported from the country in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

Iran exported 4.979 million tons of steel products overseas from March 21 to August 22, 2024, IRICA said.

According to the IRICA figures, the country exported $651 million of steel and iron ingots, $455 million of rebar, $210 million of steel sheet, and $140 million of hollow profiles or pipes in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year.

In addition, Iran exported $135 million of semi-finished iron and steel products in that timespan, the IRICA added.  

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

