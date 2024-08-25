Iran exports $2.6 bln of steel products in 5-month period

Iran exported 4.979 million tons of steel products overseas from March 21 to August 22, 2024, IRICA said.

According to the IRICA figures, the country exported $651 million of steel and iron ingots, $455 million of rebar, $210 million of steel sheet, and $140 million of hollow profiles or pipes in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year.

In addition, Iran exported $135 million of semi-finished iron and steel products in that timespan, the IRICA added.

MA/IRN85577668