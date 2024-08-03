Aluminum ingot output hits a record high in Q1: IMIDRO

Four major aluminum production companies in the country produced 169,141 tons of the aluminum ingot between March 21 to June 22, 2024, registering a considerable growth compared to the same period last year.

South Aluminum Production Company, IRALCO, Al-Mahdi and Iran Alumina Company produced about 166,986 tons of the aluminum ingot in the first quarter of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2023).

According to this report, Jonoob (South) Aluminum Company produced 71,363 tons aluminum, IRALCO produced 46,670 tons, Al-Mahdi produced 41,703 tons and Iran Alumina Company produced 9,405 tons of aluminum ingot in this period.

In addition, Iran Alumina Company produced 57,639 tons of alumina powder, 97,746 tons of aluminum hydrates and 180,448 tons of bauxite in this period.

