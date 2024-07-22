Iran’s exports to Oman up 40%: TPOI

The director general of the West Asia Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran noted that $392 million worth of non-oil goods were exported from the country to Oman in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024), showing a 40% increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Oil bitumen, iron ingot, urea, compressed iron ore, ferrous products, sponge iron, greenhouse tomatoes, etc. were of the main products exported from Iran to the Sultanate of Oman in this timespan, Abdolamir Rabihavi added.

Iran imported $104 million worth of products from Oman in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, showing a decrease compared to the same period last year.

The TPOI official pointed out that Iran imported $198 million worth of goods from Oman last year (ended March 19, 2024).

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rabihavi pointed to the trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar and stated that Iran exported about $30 million worth of non-oil goods to the neighboring Qatar between March 21 to June 22, 2024, showing a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Iran imported $24 million worth of products from Qatar in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), registering an eight percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Rabihavi added.

MA/6173399