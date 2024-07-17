  1. Economy
Jul 17, 2024, 3:34 PM

Iran’s non-oil exports up 7% in Q1

Iran’s non-oil exports up 7% in Q1

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s export of non-oil goods in the first three months of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar (started March 21, 2024) reached $13.5 billion, registering a 7.1 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistics released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s export of oil- and non-oil goods from March 21 to June 22, 2024 hit $21.5 billion and $25.5 billion, respectively, showing an 18.6 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Also, the customs (non-oil) exports in the first three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2023) hit $12.6 billion, the figure of which reached $13.5 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024), indicating an 8.1 percent growth compared to the same period last year, the report added.

Iran imported $14.3 billion worth of products in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 1.4 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The balance of trade in the first three months of the previous and current Iranian calendar year reached $7.4 billion and $11.2 billion, respectively, indicating a 51.3 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.  

MA/6169108

News ID 217956
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News