Iran’s non-oil exports up 7% in Q1

According to the statistics released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s export of oil- and non-oil goods from March 21 to June 22, 2024 hit $21.5 billion and $25.5 billion, respectively, showing an 18.6 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Also, the customs (non-oil) exports in the first three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2023) hit $12.6 billion, the figure of which reached $13.5 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024), indicating an 8.1 percent growth compared to the same period last year, the report added.

Iran imported $14.3 billion worth of products in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 1.4 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The balance of trade in the first three months of the previous and current Iranian calendar year reached $7.4 billion and $11.2 billion, respectively, indicating a 51.3 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

