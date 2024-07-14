  1. Economy
Iran’s Mazandaran exports 20 tons of dairies to 20 countries

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – An official at customs of Mazandaran province said that more than 20 tons of the dairy products were exported from Mazandaran province to 25 countries in the world.

The customs office of this northern province won the second rank among 56 active customs offices of the country in the export of the dairy products in terms of weight, the observer of the provincial customs office noted.

More than 20,125 tons of the dairy products were exported from the customs offices of Amol and Sari in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024), Amir Jamshidi highlighted.

He went on to say that $28.631 million worth of the dairy products exported from the customs offices of Mazandaran province in this period, he continued.

The dairy products of this northern province were exported to the countries including Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Japan, Turkmenistan, Thailand, Pakistan, etc.

More than 160,000 tons of the dairy products, valued at over $233 million, were exported from the customs offices of the country in the first quarter of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar (started March 21, 2024), he added.

