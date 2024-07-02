Iran exporting crude oil to 17 countries in world

Iran will not face any problem in exporting oil to the United States if any government comes to power in this country, Javad Owji stressed.

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of the market of optimization of energy and environment in Iran Energy Exchange, he stated that good investment has been made in the recent three years in the oil industry of the country.

Iran produced 2.2 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) at the outset of the administration of the late President Raeisi which took power in August 2021 but the current production of oil has hit 3.570 million barrels per day (bpd), showing a considerable hike, Owji underlined.

He went on to say that Iran’s oil production volume has significantly increased 60 percent in the recent three years in a way that the oil exports reached from 182 million barrels in 2019 to 565 million barrels last year (ended March 19, 2024).

In addition, the value of export of oil and gas condensates and other oil and petrochemical products reached from $10.8 billion in 2019 to $36 billion last year (March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024), registering a 3.5fold growth, the oil minister added.

He noted that Iran is presently exporting its crude oil to the 17 countries in the world.

