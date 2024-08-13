OPEC reports further increase in Iran’s oil output

Iran remained the third largest oil supplier in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the data showed.

Total oil supply by OPEC’s 12 member countries reached 26.746 million bpd in July, up from 26.562 million bpd in June, the organization said, citing information it had received from secondary sources.

The OPEC data showed that the price of Iran's Heavy oil grade rose by 1.1% or 91 cents month on month in July to reach 84.57 per barrel. That came against an OPEC Reference Basket price of $84.43 which was $1.1 higher than the price reported in June.

The average price for Iran Heavy in 2024 has been $83.62.

OPEC’s July forecasts about global demand for oil were unchanged from June as the organization expected that total demand for oil in the world to reach an average of 104.460 million bpd in 2024 and 106.310 million bpd in 2025.

AMK/PressTV