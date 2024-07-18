OPEC hails Iran as a pioneer in oil industry heritage

The latest issue of the OPEC Bulletin concerns the importance of the oil industry heritage and the necessity of contribution to its preservation.

The OPEC Bulletin says that industrial heritage can inform policymakers and make a valuable contribution to the discussion on future energy pathways.

Pointing to the significance of preserving the history of the oil industry and Iran’s Petroleum Ministry’s efforts in this regard, the OPEC announced, “Preserving the history of the oil industry is a responsibility many countries across the globe take seriously, and several OPEC Member Countries are leaders in this regard. To name but a few examples, Iran’s Petroleum Museums and Documents Centre seeks to collect and display old oil industry equipment and pass this valuable heritage on to the next generation.”

The OPEC Bulletin, No 5-6/24, also has a report about Tehran’s Oil Show 2024 which was held in May in Tehran. The report introduces the exhibition as one of the largest in the world; reporting “As one of the leading exhibitions in the Middle East and the fifth-largest in the world in terms of size and number of participants, the event attracts domestic and foreign businesses from the oil, gas, petrochemicals, and refining industries.”

Referring to the OPEC’s active participation in Tehran’s Oil Show 2024, the report says that “OPEC is proud to be associated with this prestigious event and participated in this year’s edition with a booth displaying its flagship publications while raising awareness about its Member Countries, goals and objectives through a variety of interactive activities.”

The newest bulletin also has addressed the issue of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's tragic death by allocating a page to the incident. The page titled: In memoriam: Dr. Ebrahim Raeisi, the late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, includes the messages of condolences sent by the OPEC countries officials on the occasion.

MNA/SHANA