Russia says ready to consider Iran as mediator for Ukraine

The senior Russian diplomat made the remarks while speaking at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"So far we have not received any such signals from our Iranian friends, but if Iran shows interest in joining mediation efforts, which are currently being made by about a couple of dozen countries, we are ready to consider it," TASS quoted him as saying.

On June 14, Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s top officials said the previous Euro-Atlantic security system collapsed and proposed to build a new architecture that would take into account the concerns of all. He also listed conditions for peace talks with Ukraine. Among them are the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kyiv's pledge not to join NATO. Ukraine should also remain neutral and commit to having no nuclear weapons, while all Western sanctions against Russia should be removed.

