Russia hopes to sign partnership pact with Iran soon

"We are now actively working on signing a new basic agreement with Iran, which covers all areas of cooperation," the deputy minister pointed out.

"We hope that soon we will be able to finalize this two-year saga of working out this important interstate document," Rudenko added, TASS reported.

According to the deputy minister, many summits have been held over the past few years; as a result, "Iran has become one of the most important partners and friends" for Russia. Thus, according to the diplomat, the new Comprehensive Partnership Treaty "sets the foundation for [Russia's] ties with Iran for many decades to come."

