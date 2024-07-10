  1. Economy
Jul 10, 2024, 10:42 PM

Russia hopes to sign partnership pact with Iran soon

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Russia expects to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"We are now actively working on signing a new basic agreement with Iran, which covers all areas of cooperation," the deputy minister pointed out.

"We hope that soon we will be able to finalize this two-year saga of working out this important interstate document," Rudenko added, TASS reported.

According to the deputy minister, many summits have been held over the past few years; as a result, "Iran has become one of the most important partners and friends" for Russia. Thus, according to the diplomat, the new Comprehensive Partnership Treaty "sets the foundation for [Russia's] ties with Iran for many decades to come."

