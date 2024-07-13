  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2024, 9:32 AM

Russian envoy:

Work on Iran-Russia strategic partnership nearly completed

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – ​​​​​​​Alexey Dedov, Russia's ambassador to Iran, has stated that the work on a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran is nearing completion.

"The work on the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran is almost finished," Dedov told Sputnik news agency.

The ambassador described this as a "qualitative development" in the relations between the two countries, indicating a deepening of their strategic ties.

Dedov also addressed the possibility of Iran playing a mediation role in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He said that if Iran expresses readiness to join the mediation process, Russia would be open to considering such proposals.

"Of course, the Iranian friends have not given any message about this," the ambassador noted.

This comes after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko previously stated that Moscow would accept Tehran as a mediator in the Ukraine peace talks if such a proposal is made.

The finalization of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement would further cement the strong ties between Moscow and Tehran.

