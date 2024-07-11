Iran rejects claim of military aid to Russia in Ukraine war

Nasser Kan’ani made the comments in reaction to a statement of the NATO summit in Washington and reiterated that the NATO allegation of Iran’s military assistance to Russia in Ukraine war ‘completely baseless and unfounded’.

“Unfortunately, what we are witnessing in Ukraine is the outcome of NATO’s provocative policies and moves with the centrality of the United States, and it is still ongoing,” he emphasized.

“As we have announced time and again, any attempt to link the war in Ukraine to the bilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia is an act with only biased political motivations, aimed at legitimizing the interference and continuing the Western arms supply to Ukraine,” Kan’ani added.

The Iranian diplomat pointed out that Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategy has always been to play a constructive and stabilizing role in the path of establishing lasting security in the region and the world.

He stressed Iran has never provided drones to Russia during the Ukraine war, adding that it [Iran] emphasizes the crisis should be resolved politically, so a lasting peace would be established.

