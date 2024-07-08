Armenian president congratulates Iran's president-elect

According to Armen Press, the message reads as follows:

"I am confident that your rich experience and knowledge will contribute to the further progress and prosperity of the country. Armenia attaches importance to the consistent strengthening and deepening of centuries-old friendship with Iran, based on mutual respect and trust. I am pleased to note that Armenia-Iran relations continue to develop dynamically."

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

MP/PR