Muttaqi congratulates Araghchi appointment as new Iran FM

In his congratulatory message, Muttaqi expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be further expanded.

“I am confident that the relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries will be further strengthened and expanded during the new term,” Muttaqi stated and wished success for the cooperation between the two countries.

Abbass Araghchi with 244 yes votes he received from the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament earlier on Wednesday became the new Iranian foreign minister.

