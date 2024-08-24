  1. Politics
Muttaqi congratulates Araghchi appointment as new Iran FM

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taliban ruling body Amir Khan Muttaqi congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his appointment as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his congratulatory message, Muttaqi expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be further expanded.

“I am confident that the relations between the two neighboring and brotherly countries will be further strengthened and expanded during the new term,” Muttaqi stated and wished success for the cooperation between the two countries.

Abbass Araghchi with 244 yes votes he received from the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament earlier on Wednesday became the new Iranian foreign minister.

