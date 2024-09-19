President Pezeshkian congratulates Armenia on National Day

In his congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President Pezeshkian expressed confidence that the relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries will deepen in the coming years in different fields and people of both countries will benefit from interests of the amicable ties.

Also, President Pezeshkian, in a message to the Prime Minister of Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran was one of the first countries that recognized the independence of the Republic of Armenia, and since then, the two countries have established good relations with each other.

It is a matter of happiness to say that the relations between the two countries are stable and fortified in all areas and the amicable relations is developing and progressing day by day, Pezeshkian added.

MA/6230347