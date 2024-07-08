Erdogan holds phone call with Iran's president-elect

According to Turkish local media, in addition to congratulating the Iranian president-elect on his victory in the snap presidential elections, Erdogan discussed with Pezeshkian bilateral relations and regional developments.

During a phone call, the leaders also discussed regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Monday, according to TRT World.

Erdogan expressed his confidence that relations between Ankara and Tehran will continue to develop in every realm in the new era with the strength of deep-rooted history between the two countries, it added.

Erdogan also wished Pezeshkian success in his new post.

