Nasrallah congratulates Iran's president-elect Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah sent a message to Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on his victory in the Friday presidential election runoff on Saturday.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian, who became Iran's president after victory in the election runoff on Saturday. 

Nasrallah stated in his message that, "We in Hezbollah and regional resistance movements consider the Islamic Republic of Iran as a strong, fixed and eternal backer."

The Secretary General of Hezbollah also emphasized that, "We will continue the path along with your government towards securing the final victory, the axis of which is the mighty and powerful Iran."

The official presidential election runoff results released by the Iranian Ministry of Interior said that Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.

