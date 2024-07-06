  1. World
Iraqi Kurdish leaders congratulate Pezeshkian on election win

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s president and prime minister on Saturday congratulated Iran’s president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his election victory, saying they look forward to advancing Erbil-Tehran ties.

“I congratulate Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran … and we look forward to developing the long-standing friendly relations and continuing joint cooperation” with Tehran, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on X, according to local Kurdish media.

“Iran is an important neighbor to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. We look forward to deepening cooperation based on good-neighborly relations and mutual respect,” said Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. 

The official presidential election runoff results released by the Iranian Ministry of Interior said that Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.

