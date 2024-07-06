President of Uzbekistan congratulates pres. elect Pezeshkian

Uzbekistan President assured that during the term of the presidency of Pezeshkian, multilateral and long-term cooperation between Tehran and Tashkent will reach a higher level in all priority fields.

He also mentioned the continuous and effective expansion of cooperation in political, commercial, economic, transportation, communication, and cultural-humanitarian fields with Iran.

He described Iran as a country that has many potentials and capabilities that have been dynamically developing in recent years.

Veteran parliamentarian Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran's presidential elections runoff, the interior ministry said, bringing a conclusion to a tight race that saw voters swell polling stations on Friday.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the Iranina interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

