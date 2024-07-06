Iran's president-elect vows to fulfill his campaign promises

Speaking at a ceremony held on Saturday afternoon at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the south of the Iranian capital of Tehran to celebrate his victory in the Friday elections runoff, President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said that, "Iran president-elect Pezeshkian: I didn't make false promises during campaigning for presidential election."

Pzeshkian added that, "There is bigger test ahead of us."

He further stressed that, "I promise to listen to those who have not been heard,"

Elsewhere in his remarks "I'll try to unite all branches of government."

He went on to stress that, "Competition is now over, it is time to work towards country's development."

The official presidential election runoff results released by the Iranian Ministry of Interior said that Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.

MNA