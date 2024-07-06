South Korea congratulates Pezeshkian victory in elections

The Korean government congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president, Saturday, expressing hopes for an improved relationship between Seoul and Tehran.

"We wish Iran a path of prosperity and development under the new government, contributing constructively to regional stability. We look forward to further enhancing our friendly relations with Iran," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to Yonhap.

The official presidential election runoff results released by the Iranian Ministry of Interior said that Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.

MNA