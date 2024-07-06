  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2024, 7:02 PM

South Korea congratulates Pezeshkian victory in elections

South Korea congratulates Pezeshkian victory in elections

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – The South Korean government congratulated Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing hopes for improving bilateral relations.

The Korean government congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president, Saturday, expressing hopes for an improved relationship between Seoul and Tehran.

"We wish Iran a path of prosperity and development under the new government, contributing constructively to regional stability. We look forward to further enhancing our friendly relations with Iran," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to Yonhap.

The official presidential election runoff results released by the Iranian Ministry of Interior said that Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes (about 53.6 percent) against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million (about 44.3 percent) out of over 30 million votes cast, with the voter turnout standing at about 50 percent.

MNA

News ID 217369

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News