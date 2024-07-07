Cuban president congrats Pezeshkian on election win

We are confident that the nation of Iran will continue to achieve peace, stability, and growth in the region under Pezeshkian presidency, the Cuban president said.

He also wished success for the elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Díaz-Canel also expressed hope that the friendly relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.

Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes against former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili with more than 13 million out of over 30 million votes cast, electoral authorities said.

"By gaining a majority of the votes cast on Friday, Pezeshkian has become Iran's next president," the interior ministry said.

The runoff on Friday followed a June 28 ballot in a snap election to find a successor to President Ebrahim Raeisi who lost his life with his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Pezeshkian originally ran against a field of five candidates last week, winning the largest number of votes but falling short of a majority which sent him and Jalili to a second round.

