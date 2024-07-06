Iran beat Australia at Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball C’ship

Iran is scheduled to play the winner of New Zealand and Hong Kong in the 9th–10th place match on Sunday.

Previously in the tournament, Iran had lost to Vietnam and Thailand in Pool C.

Padideh Bolourizadeh is leading the Iranian team in the tournament.

A total of 12 teams compete for top honors and four qualifying spots for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship.

The Iranian team is placed in Group C along with Thailand and Vietnam.

Group A comprises China, Kazakhstan, and Australia. Group B includes Japan, India, and Hong Kong, while South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and New Zealand are in Group D.

The 2024 Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship is being held at the Jiangmen Sports Center Gymnasium in Jiangmen, China from July 1 to 8.

