  1. Sports
Jun 10, 2024, 2:12 PM

Iran down Kazakhstan at U18 CAVA C'ship

Iran down Kazakhstan at U18 CAVA C'ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran's national U18 women's volleyball team defeated Kazakhstan 3-0, securing a spot in the final of the 2024 U18 CAVA Championship held in Uzbekistan.

The Iran U18 women’s volleyball team won in straight sets against Kazakhstan with scores of 25-14, 25-23, and 25-18 in the fifth match held on Saturday.

Previously in the tournament, Iran emerged victorious against rivals from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan A, and B.

Iran will compete with the second team in the tally in the final game on Monday.

The 2024 U18 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Championship takes place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from June 4 to 10.

AMK/IRIB4255377

News ID 216319

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News