Iran down Kazakhstan at U18 CAVA C'ship

The Iran U18 women’s volleyball team won in straight sets against Kazakhstan with scores of 25-14, 25-23, and 25-18 in the fifth match held on Saturday.

Previously in the tournament, Iran emerged victorious against rivals from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan A, and B.

Iran will compete with the second team in the tally in the final game on Monday.

The 2024 U18 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Championship takes place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from June 4 to 10.

