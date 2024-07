Iran's U20 women's national volleyball team has departed for China to take part in the 22nd Asian U20 Women’s Volleyball Championship.

In a friendly and preparatory match, Iran secured a victory over New Zealand with scores of 25-18, 25-10, and 25-20.

The tournament will be held in the Chinese city of Jiangmen from July 1 to 9, 2024.

In their first match on Tuesday, Iran will face Vietnam.

