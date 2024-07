Iran previously lost to Vietnam and Thailand in Pool C but defeated Australia in the tournament.

Padideh Bolourizadeh was leading the Iranian team in the tournament.

Iran achieved sixth place at the previous edition in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan two years ago, but this time they finished in ninth position.

The 2024 Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship was held at the Jiangmen Sports Center Gymnasium in Jiangmen, China from July 1 to 8.

AMK/6159832