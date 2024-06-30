18 injured in NW Pakistan's explosion

The incident happened when some unknown people hurled hand grenades at the ceremony where a large number of people were gathered for a celebration, Xinhua reported, citing the police.

The attackers fled the site after the attack, the police said.

The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital with three of them in critical condition. Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

AMK/PR