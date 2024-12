In a social media post, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured in the explosion that occurred shortly before midnight on Friday, Xinhua reported.

Paetongtarn ordered the police and security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, bring them to justice, and instruct authorities to enhance security measures at all upcoming festivals to ensure public safety.

AMK/PR