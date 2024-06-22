5 soldiers killed in roadside explosion in northwest Pakistan

The improvised explosive device explosion - the second in less than two weeks - struck a security vehicle in the Kurram tribal district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders neighboring Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice," it further said.

On June 9, seven army soldiers were killed in an IED (improvised explosive device) explosion in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was no immediate word of responsibility for the attack.

