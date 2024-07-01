1 dead, 18 injured in car bomb explosion in S Thailand’s Yala

The explosion occurred at 10:10 am on the roadside in front of the residential building of the Bannang Sata police station, said the station’s police chief Ranon Surawit, Strait Times reported.

Houses and dozens of vehicles nearby were damaged due to the powerful explosion, he said.

Police, paratroopers and district officials arrived at the scene immediately after the blast and found a woman’s body burned beyond recognition.

The vehicle was reduced to a metal heap, making it hard for officials to identify the type and owner for now. The blast’s impact also shattered the glass panels of doors and windows of the apartment units in the building.

“A 45-year-old local woman died while 18 other people were injured, including five, who were seriously injured,” said Colonel Ranon.

Police said the victim could not be identified yet, while those injured comprised 10 villagers and eight police officers. The injured victims were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

