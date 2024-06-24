  1. Politics
Bagheri Kani meets Russia dep. FM at ACD summit

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on the sideline of the ministerial meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) on Tuesday.

Ali Bagheri Kani met and discussed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko at the ACD summit on Monday at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran. 

The ACD’s 19th ministerial meeting commenced in Tehran, Iran, on Monday with delegations from Asian countries, international organizations, and senior Iranian officials in attendance.

Some 41 delegations of ministers and international organizations are present at the meeting.

The 19th ministerial meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) is to address the political, economic, and military issues of the Middle East region.

