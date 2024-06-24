ACD foreign ministers summit kicks off in Tehran

More than 30 delegations, including foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers of ACD member states, will take part in the summit hosted by Iran's Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

Iran has assumed the presidency of the ACD since late 2023.

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit on Monday.

The ACD was established in 2002 and its Secretariat is located in Kuwait. It currently has 35 members.

The organization has convened key meetings in Iran in the past, including a summit of foreign ministers, a meeting of heads of chambers of commerce and a conference of tourism ministers in the historic city of Yazd.

MP/TSN channel