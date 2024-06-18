Iran, Russia envoys discuss IAEA-related issues

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the IAEA, said on his official X account that he and his Iranian counterpart Mohsen Naziri Asl met on Tuesday.

aid that they discussed a number of issues of common interest related to the IAEA.

Their meeting comes two weeks after the IAEA Board of Governors issued an anti-Iran resolution which called on Iran to take necessary measures to address the alleged safeguard issues.

Iran’s foreign ministry reacted to the resolution, issuing a statement which said that such moves would not have any negative effect on Iran's nuclear development plans.

It considered the resolution to be a “politically-motivated" and a non-constructive measure and an attempt on the part of some Western countries to take political advantage of international mechanisms to target independent countries.

“Iran is committed to continue technical cooperation with the agency within the framework of its international rights and obligations based on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement.”

MNA/