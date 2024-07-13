IAEA chief interested in cooperating with Iran’s new govt.

"Director General Rafael Grossi is interested in continuing dialogue, which began with the Iranian previous leadership during his visit in May," he said.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat noted that not everything depends on the IAEA chief. Some of the members of the agency’s board of governors, one of its steering bodies, are not interested in settling the issues around the Iran nuclear deal, he added, TASS reported.

Iran is running its nuclear program in compliance with the requirements of the IAEA, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and its own national programs. The country's nuclear program and activities are absolutely legal and are supervised by the IAEA.

In a televised speech in May, the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that having access to nuclear energy is the inalienable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran uses nuclear energy for the sake of improving the livelihood of the people.

He further stressed that the IAEA supervises Iran's nuclear industry and has officially announced 15 times that the nuclear industry in Iran is peaceful.

Iran's adherence to the peaceful use of nuclear industry is not because of the prohibition of countries that have nuclear bombs themselves, but it is based on our belief, Raeisi further noted.

