Iran nuclear deal not functioning because of Western actions

"The root cause of the current situation with the JCPOA is unchanged: the unilateral illegitimate withdrawal of the US from it, the ongoing policy of maximum pressure on Iran and the refusal to finalize the negotiation process to reanimate the JCPOA," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said in his speech at the session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

According to Ulyanov, if the JCPOA now remained in full force, it would "eliminate all existing concerns about the Iranian nuclear program."

The diplomat recalled that in June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution proposed by the UK, France, and Germany criticizing Iran for allegedly insufficient cooperation with the IAEA. As a result, Iran, which was "once again provoked," launched new centrifuges to enrich uranium, Ulyanov added.

"We urge our opponents not to resort to a destructive policy, not to escalate the situation with the Iranian nuclear program, but to reconsider approaches that lead to narrowing space for the diplomatic process to restore the JCPOA," the diplomat concluded, according to TASS.

MNA