Mokhber calls for closer economic ties with Iraq

Mokhber made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday.

The Iraqi president congratulated the Iranian nation and leaders on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, while also expressing sorrow over the martyrdom of late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash last month.

Rashid said the Iraqi government is making efforts to enhance cooperation with Iran in all areas, and considered deeper economic relations as a necessity to fullfil the interests of both nations.

Mokhber once again expressed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the Iraqi government and people over the martyrdom of president Raisi and his companions.

He said Raisi's planned visit to Iraq could have been a turning point in bilateral relations. He added that stronger economic ties between Iran and Iraq could also help promote their political relations.

Mokhber also praised Iraq's effective and "dignified" stance in regional and international issues, in particular with regard to the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

MNA/IRN