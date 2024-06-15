Iran-Iraq synergistic ties benefit Islamic world

Al-Hakim made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, in Baghdad, Iraq.

He emphasized the importance of strong ties between Iraq and Iran in all fields and expressed hope that Bagheri Kani’s visit to Iraq would further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Al-Hakim also lauded the resistance of the Palestinian nation, describing it as a bright spot in the Islamic world, and appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian resistance.

Iran-Iraq synergistic ties rooted in the history of the two nations with many commonalities that benefit the Islamic world and the region's countries.

Additionally, the leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement lauded Iran's good neighborliness policy under martyred president Ebrahim Raeisi and expressed hopes that the policy would continue.

Bagheri Kani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday morning on a two-day trip.

He met with top Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein among others.

