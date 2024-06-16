Mokhber calls for joint efforts with Pakistan to boost trade

Mokhber made the remarks on Sunday during a phone call made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian acting president said that the two countries set strategic goals during Raeisi’s trip to Islamabad in April, including the target of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion, which he said would be achieved in the near future through joint efforts and removing barriers in the way of trade cooperation.

He also referred to a major gas pipeline project between the two neighbors, calling on the Pakistani side to follow up on the project to speed up its implementation. He also announced Iran’s readiness to help in removing the existing trade barriers.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers Pakistan as a strategic partner, Mokhber said, adding that the authorities of both countries are resolved to promote relations in political, economic and cultural fields through using all available capacities.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, described his county’s relations with Iran as historical and based on deep cultural and religious similarities. He said that Islamabad is ready to strengthen its ties with Tehran, especially the economic and trade relations.

Sharif also said that the late president Raeisi’s trip to Pakistan opened a new chapter in ties between the two countries, reiterating Islamabad’s commitment to implementing the agreements reached during that trip, including the increase in bilateral trade to $10 billion and removing obstacles in the way of implementing the joint gas pipeline project.

The two sides discussed regional issues as well, including the Gaza war and terrorism.

MNA