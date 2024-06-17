Mokhber congratulates muslim nations on Eid al-Adha

“Now that Muslims across the world are celebrating this great Eid, it has been more than 9 months that the Islamic nation is facing a catastrophe in occupied Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, and the international community is watching the killing of the oppressed and resistant people of Gaza by usurping Zionist regime.”

It is hoped that the world will witness the termination of the Zionist regime’s genocidal war against the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the strengthening of unity and amity among the Islamic Ummah, he said.

He also hoped that people in the world would witness peace, security, empathy and justice.

Eid al-Adha marks the willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismail (AS) on God’s command.

Muslims mark the holiday by sacrificing livestock. The meat is shared among family and friends and also donated to the poor.

World Muslims have marked the festival, which comes as the annual Hajj season in Saudi Arabia draws to a close.

SD/TSN