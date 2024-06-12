  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2024, 4:24 PM

Envoy:

Iran, Russia will witness promotion of ties

Iran, Russia will witness promotion of ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali expressed hope that Iran and Russia will witness the promotion of ties in light of the strong will of the leaders of the two countries.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali expressed hope that with the support of the strong will of the leaders of Iran and Russia to promote relations and joint efforts in this field, the two countries will witness further development of relations.

Kazem in a message on his official account on social media wrote "I sincerely congratulate the nation and government of this friendly country on the National Day of the Russian Federation".

"I hope that with the strong will of the leaders of the two countries to promote relations and joint efforts in this field, we will witness the further development of relations between Tehran and Moscow," he added.

MNA/IRN

News ID 216426
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News