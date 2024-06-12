Iran, Russia will witness promotion of ties

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali expressed hope that with the support of the strong will of the leaders of Iran and Russia to promote relations and joint efforts in this field, the two countries will witness further development of relations.

Kazem in a message on his official account on social media wrote "I sincerely congratulate the nation and government of this friendly country on the National Day of the Russian Federation".

"I hope that with the strong will of the leaders of the two countries to promote relations and joint efforts in this field, we will witness the further development of relations between Tehran and Moscow," he added.

MNA/IRN