Iran, Russia officials inaugurate Rasht-Caspian railway

The great project was opened in the presence of Iran's acting President Mohammad Mokhber and his accompanying delegation, as well as the Russian president's aide Igor Levitin.

Located in Gilan Province in the north of Iran, the Rasht-Caspian railway project is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea by rail.

The Rasht-Caspian project is an unprecedented event in the history of the country and contributes to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Mehrdad Bazrpash, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, said on Wednesday.

