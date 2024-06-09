Iran wrestlers crowned at Budapest wrestling ranking series

At the end of the Budapest wrestling ranking series 2024 in Budapest on Sunday, the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team won the championship with 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals, 8 bronze medals and an overall of 173 points.

In the team ranking Iran became the champion with 173 points, followed by the teams of Georgia with 137 and Hungary with 113 points in the second and third places.

The final Ranking Series before the 2024 Paris Olympics began earlier this week in Budapest. With Paris 2024 qualified countries entering their wrestlers, the tournament saw a change in ranking and eventually in the seeds for the Games in August.

MNA