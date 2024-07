According to UWW, Iran’s Yazdani is ranked third in the 86kg weight category, with Kazakh wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov from Kazakhstan and American David Taylor ahead of him in the first and second positions, respectively.

In addition, Amir-Hossein Zare is in the top spot for the 125kg category, while Rahman Amuzad (65kg), Amir-Mohammd Yazdani (70kg), and Mohammad Nokhudi (79kg) secured second place in their respective weight categories.

