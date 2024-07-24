  1. Sports
Jul 24, 2024, 3:39 PM

Iranian freestyle wrestlers become Asian champions

Iranian freestyle wrestlers become Asian champions

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran's freestyle wrestlers collected 9 gold medals to become U20 Asian champions in the competitions held in Thailand.

On the final day of the Asian Freestyle Championships on Wednesday, the Iranian freestyle wrestling team became champions after grabbing 9 medals.

The Iranian wrestlers bagged 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 medals to win the title of the competition for their country. 

The Iranian team became the champion with 201 points, the team of Kazakhstan with 150 became runner-up and Uzbekistan with 136 points came third.

The U20 Asian Freestyle Championships were held on July 23-24, 2024 in Sriracha, Thailand.

KI/IRN85548001

News ID 218337
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News