Iranian freestyle wrestlers become Asian champions

On the final day of the Asian Freestyle Championships on Wednesday, the Iranian freestyle wrestling team became champions after grabbing 9 medals.

The Iranian wrestlers bagged 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 medals to win the title of the competition for their country.

The Iranian team became the champion with 201 points, the team of Kazakhstan with 150 became runner-up and Uzbekistan with 136 points came third.

The U20 Asian Freestyle Championships were held on July 23-24, 2024 in Sriracha, Thailand.

KI/IRN85548001