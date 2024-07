The U15 junior Greco-Roman wrestling competitions wrapped up on Tuesday in in Siracha, Thailand and the Iranian young wrestlers came first after winning 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

In the team ranking, Iran won the title with 170 points, and the teams of Uzbekistan with 169 points, Kazakhstan with 154 points, India with 137 points and Kyrgyzstan with 126 points were in the second to fifth places.

KI/6168450