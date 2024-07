He started the campaign with a Puerto Rican Ethan Adrian Ramos 13-2 in 86kg and then beat Japan’s Hayato Ishiguro 12-2 in the quarterfinals.

Yazdani advanced to final after beating Azamat Dauletbekov of Kazakhstan 10-0.

Yazdani, who competed for the first time since his surgery, emerged victorious over Hidlay in the final.

