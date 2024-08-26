Iran runner up at world junior freestyle wrestling c'ship

Iran's national junior freestyle wrestling team seized six medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals in the sporting event.

Abolfazl Shamsipour in the 71 kg category and Reza Afshar in the 80 kg category each won gold medals.

Other Iranian wrestlers, Amir-Abbas Ramazani (45 kg) and Amir-Abbas Alizadeh (48 kg) each grabbed silver medals, while Amir-Reza Alipour (92 kg) and Abolfazl Mohammadnejad (110 kg) each received bronze medals.

The Iranian team finished in second place with 132 points, trailing the US with 152 points and ahead of Kyrgyzstan with 104 points.

The World Junior Freestyle Wrestling Championships was held in Amman, Jordan from August 23 to 25.

