Gen. Bagheri thanks PMU head for Arbaeen marchers security

In a message to Falih Al-Fayyadh on Thursday, Major General Mohammad Bagheri stated that the magnificent procession of Arbaeen once again demonstrated that the spirit of justice and the pursuit of truth of the Ahl al-Bayt still remains alive among the Islamic Ummah, despite centuries passing.

In the past decade, the arrogant powers (Western powers) have attempted, through supporting and backing Takfiri groups, to create divisions among the Islamic Ummah as they had done in the past centuries, he added.

However, the steadfastness and struggles of the two Muslim nations of Iran and Iraq have thwarted this sinister conspiracy, he noted.

Commemorating the memory of martyrs General Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, General Bagheri extended his heartfelt appreciation to the efforts of the fighters of the Popular Mobilization Unit alongside the army, police, and beloved people of Iraq in maintaining security of the massive Arbaeen marches.

